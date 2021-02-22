Boxing News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

I don’t need a manager now - Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe

Boxer Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe

Baby Jet Promotions have cut ties with their boxer Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe.



Attesting to this termination of their contract with Gameboy was a letter released dated 9th February 2021 stating that the contract is done with immediate effect.



Speaking on the above subject with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, the former IBO Lightweight champion said he is very cool with the decision of his former promoters to part ways with him.



“I am very cool. Nothing is worrying to me and same with them. It’s not an issue we’ve got to fight over. So everything is cool.



"Now I have a foreign promoter who is promoting my fights and they have planned for me to mount the ring in May. So everything is fine”, he added.



When asked if he needs a manager to compliment his new promoters he said “for now, I am not ready for a manager. I am just cool and hence not ready for a manager”.