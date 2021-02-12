Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I don't mind working with Yaw Preko - Great Olympics coach Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has reiterated that he is open to working with Yaw Preko as his assistant.



The veteran manager resumed his duties as head coach after recovering from an illness that sidelined him for a month.



In his absence, Olympics appointed Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram to take charge of the club.



Yaw Preko in his short spell recorded three wins in five games including the famous 2-0 win against local rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



Even though Preko’s short stint as manager of Great Olympics has come to an end, Annor Walker says he is open to working with the former Accra Hearts of Oak striker.



“I don’t have any problem working with them,” he told Joy Sports.



"They’re coming was to take care of the club because I was sick."



“The understanding with them as if I should come back, then I’m coming to take my job back."



“That was the understanding so it’s left with me to decide since I don’t have an assistant now."



“If I should work with any of them or the two of them provided management can pay their salaries I don’t have a problem.”



Accra Great Olympics’ next Premier League fixture is on Saturday when they face 12th placed Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.