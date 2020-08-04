Sports News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

I don't mind playing for Kotoko - Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Afutu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu says he will not close the door on playing for his club's sworn enemies Asante Kotoko if they make an interesting offer.



He enjoyed a stellar season for the phobians forming an impressive midfield trio of Fred Ansah Botchway, Emmanuel Nettey and himself.



The trio terrorized teams in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season before the season was finally annulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Afutu played in 13 of the 15 league games Hearts were involved in before the season ended abruptly and earned plaudits for his performance in particular against Olympics scoring a brace and walking away with the man of the match accolade.



In an interview with Accra based Angel Fm, the player acknowledged that he will not have to think too long If Kotoko wants him and agree a fee with the phobians. “If Kotoko want to sign me and the deal is good, I will play for them if only Hearts of Oak agrees.” he told Angel FM in Accra.



In recent past it has been very difficult for players to move across both clubs with the last direct transfer between the acrimonious transfer of Charles Taylor over a decade ago.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.