I don't like Pep Guardiola but I like his philosophy - Karim Zito

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has stated that he does not like Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola.



Zito explained that he holds no prejudice against the Spaniard but he is not a fan of Pep because he is a Real Madrid supporter.



He noted that although he does not like the Catalan, he admires the former Barcelona's coaching and philosophy.



“The person I admire in coaching is Pep Guardiola, but I don't like him, but I like his philosophy because of where I started my career as a developer,” he said on GPL Xpress on TV3.



Zito said he grew up supporting Barcelona but he switched to the Catalan Club's arch-rival Real Madrid after Brazilian legend, Ronaldo Luiz Delima left the Blaugranas and joined the Galacticos.



“I don't like him maybe because I am Real Madrid; I was a Barcelona fan, but then Ronaldo left, and when he joined Real Madrid, I moved there.”



Karim Zito has had quite some good honores in his coaching career, leading Dreams FC to their first silverware, winning the MTN FA Cup, and also qualifying them to the group stage of the CAF Champions League in their maiden appearance.



He also led the Ghana U-20 to win the 2020 African Youth Championship in 2019.