I don't know why Chris Hughton has not released Black Stars squad for CAR game - Team Manager

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow has refused to answer why Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has not announced the squad for the Central African Republic (CAR) game.



The senior national team will host CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in the final Group E game on September 7.



However, with less than five days to kick off the game, Hughton is yet to announce his squad for the game.



Ameenu Shardow speaking in an interview explained why the squad had not been released yet and went on to distance himself from reports suggesting Black Stars captain Andre Ayew’s status as a free agent would influence his call-up.



In response, the administrator stated, “I can’t answer for the coach. Unfortunately, I am not able to give you a direct answer," he told Citi Sports.



"It is a preserve of the (head) coach (Chris Hughton); when the list comes out, it will give a clear direction of what the coach is trying to do," he added.



Ghana leads Group E with nine points and holds a two-point advantage over CAR heading into the game.



The Black Stars need a draw or a win to secure a place in the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.