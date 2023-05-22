I don't know whether elections are coming up this year - GFA Prez Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: supersport.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku says his attention is not taken up by thoughts of a second term yet despite having under five months left on his four-year mandate.



The current leadership of Ghana football came into office in October 2019 post a FIFA-Government of Ghana Normalization era that held the fort after a corruption exposé badly hit the sport in the country.



With the theme ‘Igniting passion and creating wealth for all’, Okraku campaigned and won a rigorous election that travelled three rounds to determine a president.

It is widely expected that the GFA should go to polls sometime in 2023 as current executives would have run the full length of their tenure later in October.



Speaking to Supersport’s Juliet Bawuah about his intentions for a second term, the GFA President stated: "I don't know whether elections is coming up this year. And I've not started to think about elections yet."



Kurt Okraku, however, hinted that a possible re-election bid will be influenced by the football community.



"I react to the mood of the people," he noted.



"What I will do is to react exactly to the way the people want.



"I remember [about] four years ago I was asked same question: 'Will Kurt Okraku contest for the elections?' and my answer has always been "when the time comes, football will speak," he added.



