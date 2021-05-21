'I don't know what is wrong with Razak Abalora' - Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

•Razak Abalora has been dropped from Asante Kotoko matchday 26 squad against WAFA



• The veteran journalist has blamed Razak's poor showing on complacency



• Kwabena Yeboah has tipped Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League



Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah has attributed Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora's continuous mistakes to complacency.



Razak Abalora's goalkeeping errors in the past few weeks have been a major concern for many Asante Kotoko fans who have blamed him for their inability to beat Liberty Professionals on matchday 25.



The goalkeeper has now been dropped in Kotoko's matchday 26 squad against WAFA at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 22, 2021, by coach Mariano Barreto.



Reacting to questions about the performance of Razak Abalora in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Kwabena Yeboah stated that he needs competition in the team to be a good shot-stopper.



"Razak Abalora is getting a bit complacent. I don't know what is wrong with him. He [Razak Abalora] keeps repeating the same error over and over again."



"I think that somebody should draw his attention especially his technical team that he's getting complacent. It's not the first time he made that mistake but also at the national team [Black Stars]," the veteran sports journalist added.



