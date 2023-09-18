I don’t have any doubt this team – Prosper Ogum impressed with team’s output

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Head Coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum, maintains a strong belief in his team’s potential to improve as the BetPawa Premier League season unfolds.



Ogum is having his second stint with the Porcupine Warriors, having early guided the side to win the league title in the 2020/21 season.



He guided Kotoko to a goalless draw against returnees Heart of Lions in match day one of the betPawa Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, September 17.



Despite the initial performance, Ogum expressed satisfaction with the individual efforts of his players but reiterated there is room for improvement, expressing optimism that the team would progress positively as the season continues.



Speaking to the media after picking a point on his return, Ogum said “So, to me what I saw today is a good individual player. But then we can do better. It’s good, better, best. So, what I saw was good. I’m okay with it. I don’t have any doubt about this team that as the league progresses, we will get better in offensive and defense. We create more chances and we can win games. So, I’m very confident”,



Asante Kotoko’s next fixture will be an away game against Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday, September, 22.







