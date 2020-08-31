Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

I don’t have a problem with Maxwell Konadu – Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has insisted he doesn’t have a problem with his head coach Maxwell Konadu after losing his position to Kwame Baah.



The shot-stopper lost his place in the Kotoko team to Kwame Baah in the 2019/20 league season after match day four following his decision to seek for permission to wed his long time girlfriend.



The coach has since maintained Kwame Baah in the post despite Felix Annan being the number one choice and skipper at the same time.



In an interview with German based Topical Radio, the goalkeeper challenged the coach to come out and tell the world why he decided to drop him



“I don’t have any problem with him (Maxwell Konadu), no issue at all, he has also not told me he has a problem with me”.



”I will be happy if he tells me in the face that he has a problem with me, but he hasn’t done that as we speak



”So whatever it is, He will be the best person to give answers to



”Because people who do their analysis of the situation do it as they see it so he will be the best person to give that explanation



”He is the coach so anything he should be bold enough to give explanations when he is asked.” he ended.



Kwame Baah has since kept the post in ten league games registering 5 wins, 1 defeat and 4 draws before the cancellation of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.





