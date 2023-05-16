I don’t hate you – Saddick Adams replies Kelvin Boy over Black Sherrif ‘comparisons’

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams has issued a response to Ghanaian artiste, Kelvin Boy over his reply to an editorial he made on his show, during which he cited him (Kelvin Boy) as an artiste sleeping on his laurels.



Sports Obama, as he is fondly called reminded Kelvin Boy that he bares no grudge against him and that he is actually a big fan of him.



He also dispelled notions that he compared him to Black Sherif, stressing that the mention was to highlight the difference between the two musicians.



Saddick Adams however maintained his earlier point that Black Sherif could dominate Ghana music if he invested and sacrificed more.



He urged him not to see him as an actor but rather view his comments as the concern of a fan who is not satisfied with the output of his favorite artiste.



“Before Black Sherif, there was Kelvin Boy and I’ve always liked him. I’ve written positive things about and even went ahead to say that even Messi has been listening to him but because it was positive, no one said anything.



“I don’t hate him. I’ve seen his posts on social media and he is angry but the truth is that I’d want to see him at the top. I believe that he has what it takes to be the artiste of the year. He can produce ten bangers. He has the voice to produce afrobeat, hi-life, hip-life songs, and reggae. He can do anything.



“He is incredibly talented but I think that per the year he has spent in the industry and the talent he has the potential to reach the top. I’m a big fan of him and the fact that I support him doesn’t mean I can’t criticize him. I love him and I never compared him to Black Sherif,” Sports Obama said.



Kelvin Boy was unhappy that Saddick Adams was critical of his show and called him out on social media.



He tweeted: “I forgive this media guy. I stop Dey rant. I’ve found peace! I’ll do music at my own pace. Approaching six years…this music thing no be race”.



The Ghanaian musician added: “Ghanaians are quick to condemn and judge you and super-slow to support you!”



KPE



