You are here: HomeSports2023 09 26Article 1851065

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I don't drink alcohol - Asamoah Gyan reveals secret to handsomeness

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that one of his secrets to staying young and handsome is abhorrence for alcoholic beverages.

In an Instagram Live session, Gyan shared this insight into his lifestyle after retiring from the sports.

He emphasized that his decision not to consume alcohol has contributed to his overall well-being and appearance.

He clarified that his choice to abstain from alcohol is a personal decision and not a judgment on those who drink.

Gyan simply believes that avoiding alcohol has helped him maintain his physical health and appearance.

"I don't drink that's why I'm this fine. It doesn't mean that I'm condemning those who drink alcohol but the secret to my fineness is that I don't drink alcohol," Gyan said in his live Instagram video.

The former Black Stars striker has been known for his dedication to fitness and has enjoyed a successful football career that has spanned several years.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals and also Africa's leading goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch our latest sports video



JNA/KPE

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

NPP flag | File photo

#WeAreNPP hashtag hijacked, Twitter users use it to expose government's failings

Businessleading business icon

John Dramani Mahama (Left) and President Akufo-Addo | File photo

Mahama's worst performance in corruption fight is Akufo-Addo’s best – Senior Lecturer

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Tracey Boakye, Ernest Opoku and Nayas

The immature women I dated caused me embarrassment, soiled my reputation – Ernest Opoku

Africaleading africa news icon

AFCON trophy | File photo

CAF to award AFCON 2025 rights to Morocco, Senegal for 2027, Nigeria-Benin to co-host 2029 - Reports

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Alan Kyerematen

Build a home for believers in the UP tradition: Open letter to Alan Kyeremanten