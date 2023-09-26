I don't drink alcohol - Asamoah Gyan reveals secret to handsomeness

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that one of his secrets to staying young and handsome is abhorrence for alcoholic beverages.



In an Instagram Live session, Gyan shared this insight into his lifestyle after retiring from the sports.



He emphasized that his decision not to consume alcohol has contributed to his overall well-being and appearance.



He clarified that his choice to abstain from alcohol is a personal decision and not a judgment on those who drink.



Gyan simply believes that avoiding alcohol has helped him maintain his physical health and appearance.



"I don't drink that's why I'm this fine. It doesn't mean that I'm condemning those who drink alcohol but the secret to my fineness is that I don't drink alcohol," Gyan said in his live Instagram video.



The former Black Stars striker has been known for his dedication to fitness and has enjoyed a successful football career that has spanned several years.



Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals and also Africa's leading goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.



