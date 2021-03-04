Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I do not regret my inability to win league title with Hearts - Mustapha Essuman

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Mustapha Essuman

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Mustapha Essuman, says he has no regret he couldn’t win the Ghana Premier League during his time with the club.



Essuman joined The Phobians in the 2015/16 season as a free agent with the aim of winning the Ghana Premier League title.



The former Liberty Professionals midfielder excelled during this short stint with the club making the most appearances all season.



He was one of the best players in that particular season for the club.



Despite failing to win the Ghana Premier League title with Hearts of Oak, Essuman says he does not regret his time with the Accra-based side.



“I will never say I regret we didn’t take the league that season. Every season and it challenges”, he said in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



“But surely it will happen and one day the fans will even forget the team had to go that long without winning the title”.



Essuman is currently in Japan studying for his coaching badges and also into club administration.



