'I didn't want to go play somewhere for the money' - Hazard on decision to retire

Belgian international Eden Hazard recently retired from football in his early thirties much to the chagrin of football lovers across the world.



His decision was not surprising especially because he had suffered prolonged injury and time on the sidelines for his last club, Real Madrid.



Hzard has revealed some more reasons why he decided to quit in an interview with L'Avenir news outlet.



“I always said that I would stop playing as soon as I no longer had fun on the field,” he is quoted to have said.



Insinuating that he could have swapped Europe for the Gulf, where a number of his contemporaries are currently plying their trade, he said: “I didn't want to go play somewhere for the money. I didn't enjoy training... and I didn't play anymore. The decision was simple,” told L’Avenir.



The Chelsea legend announced his retirement on October 10 in an emotional statement on his Instagram page.



"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer," he wrote in part, thanking his clubs and national side.



Eden Hazard, arguably one of the greatest Belgian players ever, throughout his 16 years professional career, played 749 games, scored 200 goals, provided 193 assists, and won 15 trophies - including UEFA Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Europa League, La Liga and others.