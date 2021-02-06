I didn't think twice about Cagliari move - Kwadwo Asamoah

Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has indicated that he didn’t think twice before signing Cagliari contract.
The former Juve and Udinese player moved to the Sardegna Arena as a free agent on the deadline day.
Before joining the Sardinians, Asamoah had been linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.
The versatile wing-back says joining the Islanders was an easy choice as he didn’t think deep about it.
“I am feeling well, I’ve been training alone over the last three months, but I am ready even if I miss games,” the Ghana international said at his unveiling press conference.
“I thought I could move abroad, but when Cagliari called me, I didn’t think twice about it," the 32-year-old revealed.
“I want to thank those who gave me the possibility to move to this club. I know the team is not going through a nice moment, but there are strong footballers and a good coach. I hope things will get better."
He left Inter Milan last summer with a year left on his contract.