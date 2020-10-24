Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I didn't think I will leave Anderlecht this season- Jeremy Doku

Ghana international, Jeremy Doku

Stade Rennais winger, Jeremy Doku has revealed that he did not think he will leave Belgian giants Anderlecht before the start of the 2020/2021 league season.



The 18-year-old made the switch to the French side after they agreed to a deal worth about 27 million euros.



In his interview with his new club, he revealed how he felt when he got the news that Rennais has come calling.



"I was not thinking of a departure. I imagined doing this season at Anderlecht then a few teams were interested in me. I chose Rennes because it was the best project that came to me".



He also added that Ligue 1 is a higher level league.



"Ligue 1 is a higher level, we play in the Champions League. I have to take new steps. I will be expected to do more with my new club, for sure, but this It's up to me to prove it. I'm not going to say that I followed all the Rennes matches, but I knew the importance of the club in French football ".

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.