Boxing News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I didn’t see any changes in Dogboe’s fight - Boxer’s Father

play videoPaul Dogboe, father of former WBO junior-featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe

Paul Dogboe has revealed that although he was impressed with his son’s fight, he did not see any changes in Isaac Dogboe’s game plan and style of fighting, adding that this is how Dogboe has always been fighting.



Paul Dogboe who is used to watching his son fight by the ringside as the coach this time had to watch the bout in Bukom, the heart of boxing in Ghana as Isaac overcame Chris Avalos to win the fight.



The Royal Storm as Dogboe is affectionately called, staged his much-awaited 14-months return to the ring in dominant fashion to knock out his American opponent in the last round of the fight. The referee waved off the fight in the eighth round after Avalos was unable to respond to the punches of the Ghanaian.



Speaking after his son’s 15th-knockout record, Paul Dogboe described the comeback bout as a warm-up exercise and nothing serious. According to him, Isaac was yet to show how hungry he is to return into action.



“I would say this is not really a competitive fight, it’s just a warm-up fight and he exhibited it properly. You need more resistance from a boxer to tell that a boxer is back, this is normal, I just take it as a sparring fight but he’s done a hell of a job and he pulled it off,” Paul told TV3 in an interview.



The former US military man who was impressed with the win also noted that nothing had changed in Isaac’s game plan because he’s used to throwing lots of jabs and knocking out his opponents in fights.



“I didn’t see any changes because you (people) should assess it yourself. You know Dogboe and you know what he’s been doing. It’s only the Navarette fight that he got beaten if you’ve watched the Cesar Juarez, the Chacon and the Tabanao fights you can tell that this is how he fights and he jabs a lot so that is quite impressive,” Paul Dogboe stated.



Isaac Dogboe marked the Tuesday bout with coach Barry Hunter in his corner for the first time as a professional.



Watch video below



Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.