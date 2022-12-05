I didn't see Partey against South Korea and Uruguay - Muntari

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: goal.com

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari believes Thomas Partey would take the Black Stars to another level if he 'switched' on his potential.



Partey has been criticised for not performing well for the Black Stars at the World Cup and Muntari, who made 84 appearances while scoring 20 goals for Ghana, feels the Arsenal midfielder can make the national team ‘unplayable’ if he upped the ante.



“Partey is excellent, superb, a world-class player, you can’t take that away from him,” Muntari told Ghana’s Joy Sports. “He is so intelligent in midfield, very elegant when he plays, it is a joy to watch.”



“With the national team, I sit up there and then think, sometimes I don’t see him around the team like these two games (South Korea and Uruguay) but if Partey switched for like 25 percent of his strength, his mind, intelligence, the way he can play, Ghana would be massive.”



“He is so smart and intelligent that he would change everything that we do. Basically, how the Black Stars play will change for better.”