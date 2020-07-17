Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I didn't get anything after my first four years at Dortmund - Mallam Yahaya

play videoFormer Ghana international Mallam Yahaya

Former Black Stars player, Mallam Yahaya, has alleged that his representatives, which included veteran football administrator Alhaji Karim Grunsah, cheated him the entire four years he played for German giants Borussia Dortmund.



According to the former Ghana Youth Star, Alhaji Grunsah and one man he identified as Richie signed a four-year contract with Dortmund on his behalf but lied to him that it was two years.



The former Asante Kotoko player was instrumental for Ghana during the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers.



Mallam Yahaya made these revelations in an interview with Beyond The Pitch on GTV Sports Plus.



"I thought I had a two years contract with Dortmund but later found out that my representatives signed a four-year deal on my behalf and told me it was two. I found out after two years when I wanted to renew the contract so that I can get a signing on fee because I didn't get it when I first signed for them."



"I was angry at the time because I would have come home with nothing if something had happened to me in those four years and traveling abroad would have been in vain. After the four years, I signed the contract without him Alhaji Grusah and Richie. I said to myself that if the club cheats me then I know I signed the contract myself because I didn't want to be cheated by my representatives again."



"I didn't get anything in my first four years at Dortmund. I was only given money for feeding which was 400 Mark."



Mallam Yahaya made 10 appearances for the Black Stars and registered a goal.



Watch the video below from the 24th minute:





