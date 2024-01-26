I didn't beg you for a place to sleep - Kwaku Yeboah replies Nyantakyi's Australia claims

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Ace journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah has replied former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, stating that he did not beg for a place to sleep when he covered Black Stars' friendly in Australia in 2008 as the latter claims.



Kwaku Yeboah acknowledged that Nyantakyi offered him a room when he and two other journalists went to cover Ghana's friendly against Australia.



He accounted that he was at the hotel lobby booking his room when the FA officials suggested that there were spare rooms because Australia has covered the cost.



"I should've supported you because you gave me a room to sleep in Australia. I didn't beg you to give me a room. Whenever Peace FM sends me on an assignment they give me money, so I was at the lobby doing my booking and you people came and told me that Australia has taken all the expenses and there are spare rooms. So Odeneho Appiah, Ali Maradona, and I should go there and sleep. So it wasn't as if Peace FM did not give me money to book a room," he said on Peach FM.



Regarding Nyantakyi's accusation that Kwaku Yeboah turned against him, the journalist clarified that he only criticized the former FA boss for embezzlement, noting that he fronted a campaign for Nyantakyi to win the CAF Exco election.



"What sort of help? When Nyantakyi was the FA president, I was the number one critic. But the time he was seeking to be voted onto the CAF executive council, I dedicated my programme for almost a month. Every Thursday, my topic was 'How do we galvanize support for Nyatakyi". And when he won, I was the first journalist he granted an interview with at the airport...I supported a good course. But if you withdraw Black Stars money, $2 million, from Unibank and squander it. How do I support this act?



"When you were pursuing a good course, I supported you but for a bad course how will I support it?" he added.



Kwesi Nyantakyi on the Starr Chat program disclosed that he used to have a positive relationship with Kwaku Yeboah but the ace journalist flipped and became his adversary for reasons best known to him.



To highlight the closeness of their relationship, Kwesi Nyantakyi recounted an incident where he provided accommodation for Kwaku Yeboah during a Black Stars game in 2008.



The former GFA President stated that he offered Kwaku Yeboah the act of kindness because he bore no grudge against him.



“I have no problem with Dan Kwaku Yeboah. Ask him that in 2008 when he met me in Australia, who gave him a room to stay in. He turned against me. There was a match between Ghana and Australia and he came there. He didn’t have a room at the time I met him and we were going for dinner.



“The man said he won't go because he has food. He opened his bag and it was gari and shito and I said my brother go and throw the thing away and let's have dinner. Ali Maradona is my witness. I bear nobody a grudge,” he said on Starr FM.







