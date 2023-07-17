I didn't abandon Black Meteors at U-23 AFCON - Fred Acheampong denies allegations

Sports News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Chairman of the defunct Management Committee of the Black Meteors, Frederick Acheampong has denied claims of neglecting his role for CAF duties during the 2023 AFCON held in Morocco.



In the aftermath of the Meteors' humiliating exit from the tournament in Morocco which saw them miss out on the the2024 Olympic Games in Paris, it was alleged that Frederick Acheampong placed other priorities ahead of the Black Meteors and left the team’s camp in Morocco for Egypt.



According to the GFA Executive Council Member, it is impossible and not allowed by CAF standards, adding that before CAF assigns anyone for any assignment, the individual is given a letter two or three months earlier.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Frederick Acheampong debunked the news and said he has on countless times declined offers to work for CAF should it clash with national duties or other pressing issues from his side.



“I was reported that as the leader of the team, whiles in Morocco, I was commissioning matches, it is absolutely not true and not even possible”



“We don’t speak more in work to the public but we normally get a lot of appointments and they call to find out if you are available. I walked hard to get this and I have declined a lot of offers because they did not fit into my time. So there is no way if you have not been invited for a tournament, you go there”, he said.



The technical team of the Black Meteors led by Frederick Acheampong was dissolved when the team landed in Ghana on Tuesday, July 4.



The Meteors opened the competition with a 3-2 victory over Congo on Sunday, June 25, and suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to host Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, before bowing out following a spiritless 1-1 draw with Guinea in the final Group A game on Friday, June 30.





