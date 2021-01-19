Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I did very well – Hearts defender William Dankyi on performance against Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak left-back William Dankyi

Hearts of Oak left-back William Dankyi has said he lived up to expectation in his side’s win over Techiman Eleven Wonders last Sunday.



The Phobians defeated the Techiman based outfit 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.



Goals from Manaf Umar and Victor Aidoo settled the encounter.



Dankyi, who has been sidelined to the bench due to the availability of Congolese left-back Raddy Ovouka was deployed into the midfield and excelled.



In the encounter, he has adjudged the most valuable player after an excellent display.



Dankyi was assertive on the wings and constantly made things difficult for the Wonders defenders at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He could not get on the scoresheet but his work rate and industry caught the eyes of the selectors.



Speaking after the game, he said, “I did very well, that is all I can say”



Reacting to his side victory, he said, “We really trained for this game, we were determined so we just putting in our best” he concluded.



