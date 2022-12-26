I did not receive a penny for winning 2009 Under-20 World Cup - Sellas Tetteh

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Ghanaian tactician, Sellas Tetteh has disclosed that the amount of money promised him by the country for winning the 2009 World Youth Championship has not been paid yet.



According to him, he was supposed to be paid some $4000 when Ghana won the U20 FIFA World Cup but he has not received the money after 13 years.



“I have been discussing with Kurt Okraku because since we, the technical team when we won the World Cup they didn’t pay us any money. They didn’t pay us any money. There was a document for it. I went and discuss that with Kurt Okraku. At least they were supposed to give us $4000,” Sellas Tetteh disclosed in an interview with Sports Obama TV.



The veteran Ghanaian coach added, “As for the players their money and all those things, they were not paid anything. They kept it in an account for them. I have spoken to the people in charge and Kurt Okraku but he has been busy because of the World Cup. I will try and meet him and talk to him.”



Sellas Tetteh became a national hero in 2009 when he led the Ghana U20 team to World Cup glory.



He recently took ill but has thankfully recovered very well.



He is hoping that after 13 years, he could be appreciated by the country for bringing glory and honour to his country.



