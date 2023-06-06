I did not let the blunder against Nigeria affect me - Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku has revealed that she did not let the error she committed during Ghana's game against Nigeria affect her.



Afi Amenyaku's error in the box gave the Nigerians an opportunity to equalize after Ghana led by 1-0 through Stella Nyamakye's penalty.



The game ended 1-1 in regulation time and headed to a penalty shootout.



Afi Amenyaku saved the day in a nervy penalty shootout as she saved the first two spot kicks from Nigeria.



Mary Amponsah scored the winning goal to hand Ghana the WAFU B U20 Girls trophy.