Sports News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

footballghana.com

I did not leave Berekum Chelsea because of money - Zakaria Fuseini

Ghanaian defender Zakaria Fuseini has revealed why he joined San Fernando CD in Spain.

Zakaria Fuseini sealed his move to Spanish Segunda B Division side San Fernando CD in the just-ended summer transfer window from Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea.

The highly-rated central defender signed a season-long loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

In an exclusive interview with Footballghana.com, he indicated his move to the Spanish lower-tier side was not influenced by money.

“I left Ghana not because of money. I have played in the Ghana Premier League for some time and I needed to change the environment. I wanted to know how the world is, so it’s not about money”

“I also needed a new challenge that is why I left for San Fernando CD” he said.

