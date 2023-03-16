I did not compare Richmond Lamptey to any Black Stars player - Bismark Kobi Mensah

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies assistant coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah has said that he did not compare Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey to any Black Stars player as it has been reported.



No local player got a place in Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola later this month.



The decision to leave out local players has been criticized by several football enthusiasts in the country.



According to coach Mensah, Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko's technical abilities are good and if he is given the chance he can prove himself.



"So when you ask me which players I mentioned Richmond Lamptey if he is given the chance per his technical abilities his version whatever he possesses if he is given the chance he can prove himself I did not compare him to the players that have been called or state that he is better than players that have been called," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"But rather I spoke about him that for what I have seen his talent and his contribution to the game whenever he is given the chance he can prove himself and make a case for the local players," he added.



The Black Stars will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse leg on March 27, 2023.