Source: Ghana Soccernet

I did not believe it, I was shocked - Jeremy Doku on Belgium national team call up

Jeremy Doku in a Belgium jersey

Anderlecht teen sensation, Jeremy Doku, has disclosed his shock when he saw the message that he has been invited to the senior national team of Belgium.



The 18-year-old earned his first call-up following an impressive start to the campaign in the Jupiler Pro League.



Doku could make his debut in the match against Denmark on Saturday, which will end Ghana's hopes of luring him to play for the Black Stars.



"I saw on Twitter that I was on the list. At the base I thought it was for the U21s then I saw that I was taken back to the A. I did not believe it. I was shocked," he said.



The player born to Ghanaian parents recently completed school, a situation he said came with a huge relief.



"I'm glad I didn't have to go to school anymore (laughs). It was very hard to combine with a full season in Core A," said Doku.



"Never. It all comes together perfectly. Now it's just the hazing. I don't know what I'm going to sing yet but it's stressful," added the winger.



Although he had dreams of representing the Red Devils at the senior level, he felt it came a bit too early.



"No, not at all. I already had my head on Germany's game with the U21s," concluded the skillful wiinger.

