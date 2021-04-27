I deserve my appointment as Black Stars B coach - Annor Walker

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Veteran Ghanaian gaffer, Annor Walker, has welcomed his appointment as the head coach of the Black Stars B.



The Accra Great Olympics gaffer has been named as a replacement for Ibrahim Tanko.



Walker has been impressive with Great Olympics in the ongoing Ghana Premier League side.



Reacting to his appointment, the experienced welcomed his appointment adding that he has what it takes to coach the team.



"Why is that I cannot coach them?" he quizzed.



"I believe in myself and I know what I can do."



"I'm ready to take up the job of the local Black Stars meant for the local players which I think that, with God by my side, I will also do my possible best to prove to people wrong."



"I'm one of the best, if not the best in the country," he added.



Annor Walker coached Nania FC, Berekum Chelsea among other teams.