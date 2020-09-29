Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

I deserve my Black Stars call up - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

FC Nordsjælland forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana has said that he deserves his Black Stars call up describing his maiden call up as a dream come true.



The 18-year-old offensive player has been named in Black Stars squad for the upcoming friendly match against Mali in October in Turkey.



According to the player, the call-up is a testimony of his incredible form at the club level, adding that he will justify his invitation when given some minutes to wear the national colours.



"It is every boy’s dream to join the national team, so I am really proud to be selected as an 18-year-old. I’m happy and now I have to show everyone that I deserve to be there," Kamaldeen said as quoted by bold.dk.



"My goal is just to play. I do not know how many minutes I get, but I am happy if I just get ten seconds, says Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The young sprinter responded positively to the national team selection on Monday night with two goals in FC Nordsjælland’s 4-1 victory over Lyngby.



He was named the man of the match.

