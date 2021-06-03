You are here: HomeSports2021 06 03Article 1278106

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: 63206472

I'd gladly go a year without sex if Hearts wins the league' - Fan confesses

• Accra Hearts of Oak are top of the GPL with forty-nine points

• The Phobians have won their last five games

• Their fans are eager for the club to end their trophy drought that has spanned over a decade

Supporters Accra Hearts of Oak are hungry for a major a trophy and it is not difficult to understand their predicament.

For more than ten years the club that once won three Premier League titles on the trot has failed to win neither the Ghana Premier League not even the FA Cup.

For the first time in five years the club finds itself at the summit of the league and with about six matches left for the season to end, the Phobians have a two-point lead at the top of the league log.

Fans of the club are eager, waiting with bated breath for the club to finally celebrate a league title.

An inscription at the back of a commercial transport vehicle - known as trotro - has generated excitement on social media. The owner or driver of the car who presumably is a Hearts of Oak fan claims he would not mind being starved of sexual pleasure if that would mean Hearts wins the league.

A twi inscription at the back of the car reads “s3 Hearts gye league na meyere ne me ana afe mpo a mep3” to wit “if Hearts (of Oak) wins the league and my wife decides not to have sex with me for a whole year, I'll be fine."

Hearts will have an opportunity to move a step closer to the league title when they take on local rivals Accra Great Olympics this weekend.

