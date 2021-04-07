I'd be surprised if not invited by Ghana again - Opoku

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Opoku believes he deserves another opportunity to prove his worth in the colours of the Ghana national team.



On his debut during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against South Africa last month, the forward put on an underwhelming performance in what ended in a 1-1 draw away in Johannesburg.



His performance saw him substituted at half-time during the penultimate Group C matchday fixture.



"I wasn’t really satisfied with my performance at the Black Stars, but the important thing is we qualified [for Afcon ultimately]," Opoku, who just last season was playing in the second-tier Ghana Division One League, told Spice FM.



“But I will be surprised if I don’t get invited again because I need more games to prove myself.



"I never thought my development would be this quickly from Division One to Kotoko and now to Black Stars."



In his first full season with Kotoko, Opoku has been unable to see out the term, having had to join Algerian outfit USM Alger.



He caught the eye of scouts with seven goals for the Porcupine Warriors during the first round of the Ghana Premier League.



"I'm okay with my performance at Kotoko even though I feel there is more in me to give them, but time didn't permit that," the 21-year-old added.



"A lot was considered before deciding to join USM Alger - the platform [playing for them provides], together with the risk involved in football and its business."



A major talking point regarding Opoku's below-par showing against South Africa was his deployment in what was rather an unusual position.



Having made his name as a centre-forward with Kotoko, the youngster was handed a starting role on the left-wing by Ghana coach CK Akonnor, a situation many believe contributed to his disappointment on the day.



"No words can describe the feeling when you get a call up to the senior national team," Opoku told Asempa FM last month after the fateful game.



“There was little pressure on me playing my first game for Black Stars in South Africa and playing in an unfavourable position."



Owing to his underwhelming performance, the striker did not make the matchday squad for the final group clash with Sao Tome and Principe back home in Accra three days later.