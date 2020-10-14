Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I couldn't sleep after Mali demolition - Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has revealed that he could not sleep after Black Stars' defeat to Mali.



In an international friendly that was staged in Antalya on Friday, October, 10, the Eagles of Mali stunned the Black Stars 3:0.



The team came under intense pressure following the defeat.



And the Swansea City ace in an interview revealed that he could not get a proper sleep after the defeat.



“I was disappointed after our game against Mali,” the Swansea City ace said. “Against, Qatar, we knew we had to win the game because we could not lose for the second time."



“I could not sleep properly after our game against Mali because we were not expecting such results but the players played well against Qatar and we all happy."



“There are new players in the team but we coped properly and gelled together off and on the pitch."



“We hope to come back and continue our qualifiers and make Ghanaians happy,” he added.



The Black Stars bounced back strong to stun Qatar 5:1 in their second friendly with Andre Ayew scoring a brace.

