I couldn't believe my move to Barcelona - Kevin Prince Boateng

Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Black Stars striker, Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted that his move to Barcelona came as a surprise to him.
Kevin-Prince Boateng joined the La Liga giants on a six-month loan from US Sassuolo in 2018.
But speaking to Dazn about his transfer to Barcelona, Boateng said, "The 6 months in Barcelona were incredible."
"I didn't believe it at first, I thought Barcelona's Espanyol was looking for me, not the real Barcelona. is exactly," he added.
The 33-year-old played four matches for Barcelona in his six-month loan with Barcelona.
Kevin-Prince Boateng currently plays for Serie B side, AC Monza.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.