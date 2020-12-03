You are here: HomeSports2020 12 03Article 1125410

Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I couldn't believe my move to Barcelona - Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng and his former Barcelona teammates

Black Stars striker, Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted that his move to Barcelona came as a surprise to him.

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined the La Liga giants on a six-month loan from US Sassuolo in 2018.

But speaking to Dazn about his transfer to Barcelona, Boateng said, "The 6 months in Barcelona were incredible."

"I didn't believe it at first, I thought Barcelona's Espanyol was looking for me, not the real Barcelona. is exactly," he added.

The 33-year-old played four matches for Barcelona in his six-month loan with Barcelona.

Kevin-Prince Boateng currently plays for Serie B side, AC Monza.

