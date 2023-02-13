I could have done better – Kamaldeen Sulemana reflects on his performance against Wolves

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana believes he could have done more to help Southampton in their 2-1 home defeat to Wolves in the Premier League.



The 20-year-old winger made his full debut at the Saint Mary's Stadium after joining Southampton from French League One side Stade Rennes in a €24 million deal.



Though he was hailed and praised by many as the best Southampton player in the week 22 game against Wolves, the winger believes could have done better.



"It’s a good start but I could have done better with the finishing as well. I put myself in so many situations where I should have at least hit the target."



"I think I did decent but that’s not my best game. I hope to bring more to the team and cause more problems for the opponents,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said after the game.



The Black Stars winger lasted the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 leading to the sacking of Nathan Jones who took over from Raph Hasenhuttl before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.



