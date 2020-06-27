Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

I convinced CK Akonnor to coach Eleven Wise - Odartey Lamptey

Former Anderlecht midfielder Nii Odartey Lamptey revealed that he convinced Charles Akonnor to start his managerial career with Sekondi Eleven Wise.



The duo teamed up to lead Eleven Wise in 2009. CK Akonnor took on the head coaching role in 2009 and Lamptey was his assistant.



However, Charles Akonnor has endured a steady rise since then and is now the head coach of the Black Stars after Kwasi Appiah's contract expired in December 2019.



“Eleven wise was a good start. It was my first place as a coach. I was very happy. I quite remember that I was approached and asked if I wanted to coach Sekondi Eleven Wise and I said ‘why not?’. I however told them to give me time and I immediately called CK Akonnor," he told Nathaniel Attoh.



"Initially he wasn’t in support of teaming up with me, he had plans to go to Germany but I told him that we needed to start somewhere and he agreed to take that challenge. I learned a lot there and the experience I had toughened me. I decided to set up my soccer academy after coaching there.”Nii Odartey Lamptey told Joy FM.



Nii Odartey Lamptey now owns the Glow Lamp soccer academy where he trains aspiring footballers.

