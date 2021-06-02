'I contemplated committing suicide' – Kingsley Sarfo

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has revealed that he contemplated committing suicide following his wrongful incarceration in Sweden three years ago.



The Olympiakos Nicosia midfielder went through mental torture after he was released from prison after spending close to two years behind bars.



Sarfo was in jail for thirty-two (32) months in the European country for two child rape counts, a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018.



The former Malmo FF star revealed the situation led to serious negative consequences – as he contemplated taking his life.



“I contemplated committing suicide. I went through hell and I am happy to be back playing football,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“It got to a point that you feel like ending your life. But I am grateful for the opportunity to be here."



“I went through emotional torture. I have overcome the trauma and looking forward to continuing my career.”