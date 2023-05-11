I coached in Benin without a certificate – Abdul Razak

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Former Ghanaian and Asante Kotoko Legend, Karim Abdul Razak has revealed that he landed his first managerial role outside Ghana without a certificate.



According to the 1978 AFCON winner, the club already knew him based on his earlier exploits and wanted him to impact their players.



“Football is not only about writing; it is more practical. When I landed in Benin, they knew me and wanted me to impact the players. They did not ask me for any coaching certificate or license and that was why I landed my coaching role in Benin with AS Dragons FC de l'Ouémé”, he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV in an interview.



Popularly called ‘Golden Boy”, Razak spent a year with AS Dragon from 1999-2000 where he aided the side to clinch the title the same year.



Razak began his career with Colt’s team Cornerstones in Kumasi between 1972 and 1975 before he moving to Asante Kotoko where he spent four years with the Porcupine Warriors, scoring 154 goals in 354 games as a midfielder.



He went on to play for clubs in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ivory Coast.



