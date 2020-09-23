Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

I chose competent people who can close their eyes and still perform - Nana Yaw Amponsah

CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah believes he chose a competent team who can manage the affairs of Kotoko even with their eyes closed.



At the unveiling of Asante Kotoko’s eight-member management team, Nana Yaw Amponsah said the team has the requisite knowledge and understanding of what they are up to. He also debunked any form of pressure on the new appointees.



“There’s no pressure at all, if you are prepared for the job, you go in and you do it,” Kotoko’s CEO said.



He continued, “What I have realized in our jurisdiction is that people look for positions without building capacity for it; so they get into the job and they now want to learn on the job. That’s not how I was styled that is why we’ve brought on people who are comfortable, who can close their eyes and perform in a second.”



The management team which is made up of some of the finest in sports administration include, Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Football Association, Emmanuel Dasoberi, who will be Administration and Operations Manager, renowned Broadcast journalist Moses Antwi Benefo is the club's spokesperson and Asamoah Gyan's former manager Dentaa Amoateng, MBE as the Diaspora and International Relations Manager, Brazilian lawyer Nilo Effori will be head of the legal department in terms of international matters.



According to him, the competence of his team is justified by their track record. Nana Yaw Amponsah believes his team has what it takes to take the club to the next level.



“If you come to the administration side, Mr. Dasoberi can have his eyes closed and perform, he’s done it over and over. When it comes to the legal side, Ekua will do it, when it comes to the diaspora, Dentaa has done it over and over,” the former Phar Rangers CEO said.



He added, “There’s no Ghanaian abroad who has organized Ghanaians more than Dentaa and the records are there to check. She’s been awarded by the queen of England. When it comes to the commercial side what Eric did with Tigo cash alone you can’t imagine, same as Lesley and Thomas.”



“So if you put the right people in the right position they will perform,” Kotoko’s CEO concluded.





