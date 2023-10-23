I can win the Ghana Premier League with this Hearts of Oak team – Charles Taylor

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Ghana Premier League legend Charles Taylor says he is capable of clinching the title for Hearts of Oak with the current crop of players.



The last two editions of the Ghana Premier League have been a tough race for Hearts of Oak, having placed sixth in the 2021/22 season which saw them qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup after winning the MTN FA Cup, and a twelfth place finish in the 2022/23 season.



According to the former Hearts of Oak forward, the current manager, Martin Koopman is not a competent coach.



“I can win the Ghana Premier League with current Hearts of Oak players. I can tell you for a fact, that white man (Coach Martin Koopman) is not a coach”, he said on Angel TV.



“Charles Taylor is one of the most successful Ghanaian footballers who spent a chunk of their careers in Ghana, but owns homes and properties after bidding farewell to the discipline.



Hearts of Oak have begun the 2023/24 season on a patchy path, having won just a single game after five games with five points and sits 16th on the league table, a point above bottom-placed reigning champions Medeama SC.



