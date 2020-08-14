Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I can't wait to start a new chapter of my career with A.C Reggiana - Bright Gyamfi

After wrapping up his transfer to Italian Serie B side A.C Reggiana, defender Bright Gyamfi said he cannot wait to start the new chapter of his career.



The Ghanaian international on Friday, August 14, 2020, sealed a 2-year deal with the newly-promoted Serie B side to give them a squad boost ahead of the next football season.



Speaking to the club's media, Bright Gyamfi has expressed his gratitude for the faith to secure his services as he notes that he cannot wait to start playing for his new club.



"It is an important satisfaction to have gained the trust of this historic club and I can't wait to get to know the coach, the coaching staff, and teammates. I am sure to find a great group and together we will have the ability to build positive things this season," the 24-year-old said.



Bright Gyamfi continued, "I make aggression and speed my main characteristics, projecting myself to recover balls and support the midfielders in the setting phase of the game. I send a big greeting to the fans and to the city of Reggio Emilia: I can't wait to get in touch with this beautiful reality".



The defender is joining A.C Reggiana from Serie A side Benevento Calcio, a club he spent the last four seasons with.

