Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I can’t wait to see my son playing for Arsenal – Partey’s father

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Jacob Partey, father of Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey has said that he cannot wait to see his son playing for English Premier League giants, Arsenal.



The combative midfielder on transfer deadline day sealed his move to the Gunners.



This was after the Gunners invoked an automatic transfer by paying the full buyout clause of £45m for the Spanish side Atletico Madrid.



The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract to end months of speculation over the move with an option to extend for another year.



In an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM, he said, “Partey moving to Arsenal comes with great joy. I’m sure he is going to deliver for the club. He will be an integral member of the team and command the midfield as well for the team.



“I cannot wait to see him in the Gunners jersey because I’m optimistic he will sure shine. His best is even yet to come. I will plead with Ghanaians to pray behind him and other Black Stars players” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.