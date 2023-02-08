I can’t wait to mark my debut for FC Zurich - Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has officially started his FC Zurich stint today, February 8, 2023.



The talented attacker signed a deal with the Swiss Super League side before the commencement of the 2022 CAF Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament.



After several weeks of waiting, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has finally had his first training sessions with teammates of FC Zurich.



Speaking in a short video to send a message to fans of his new club, the former Ghana U20 captain said he is delighted he has now started his spell with the Swiss club.



According to him, he now cannot wait to play his first match for FC Zurich.



"Hi fans I am here happy to have my first training session with my teammates it went well. Can't wait for my debut," Daniel Afriyie Barnieh said.