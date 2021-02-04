Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I can't wait to get started- Kwadwo Asamoah on Cagliari move

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his eagerness to play for Cagliari after completing a move to the Italian Seri A outfit.



The former Juventus man joined the club on a free transfer.



He had terminated his contract with Inter Milan in 2020 due to lack of playing time.



He was linked to a number of clubs but in the end, he favored a move to Cagliari.



"In these days I had the opportunity to meet Cagliari, fantastic cities and people! Can't wait to get started."



"I'm ready to fight for these colors," he stated on his social media account.



He last played for the Black Stars in 2019.



