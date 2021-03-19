I can’t wait to get started – Danlad Ibrahim on King Faisal move

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has expressed his eagerness to play for Ghana Premier League side King Faisal after completing a loan move to the club from Asante Kotoko.



Danlad, who played an instrumental role towards the Black Satellites AFCON success in Mauritania, joined the Isha Allah lads until the end of the 2020/21 GPL campaign on transfer deadline day.



He has struggled for game time at Asante Kotoko due to the availability of Black Stars goalie Razak Abalora, skipper Felix Annan and Kwame Baah.



His Sterling performance at the just ended U-20 AFCON earned him a call-up to the Black Stars as they gear towards the 2021 African cup of Nation’s qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Danlad said, “I can’t wait to start.”



