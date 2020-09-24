'I can't rap a girl' - Coach Kwasi Appiah reveals how he got his wife

Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah and his wife, Angela

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has opened up on how he got his girlfriend who is now his wife Angela Appiah during his playing days at Asante Kotoko.



James Kwasi Appiah, who played for Asante Kotoko from 1983 to 1993 has been married to Angela for the past ten years and they have three daughters namely; Mary Pearl, Audrey, and Peggy Appiah.



The former Black Stars captain who hardly talks about his private life has revealed that he got his wife through a friend who was also playing for Asante Kotoko.



Kwasi Appiah in an interview with Starr FM's Betty Yawson, said: “I met my wife through a friend who was by then playing for Kotoko.”



"Me I can't rap a girl oh. I had a friend who used to play for Kotoko. He is called Papa Arkoh, the captain of the team during my time."



"Papa Arkoh's wife introduced Angela to me and when she came, she was very beautiful and that’s how everything started."



"Papa Arkoh was the betweener for me because the wife was shy of me and couldn't talk to me," James Kwasi Appiah concluded.

