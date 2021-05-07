I can't prevent Lawali from going for treatment in South Africa - Agent

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The agent of Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Mamane Lawali, has denied rumours that he has prevented the player from going for treatment on his leg injury in South Africa.



Mamane Lawali was scheduled to go to South Africa for treatment together with Daniel Kodie who has been injured for a long time.



Kordie has been out injured for over a year and is currently, in a very bad state while Niger midfielder Mamane Lawali sustained an injury in the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



However, it was reported that Samuel Joel, the agent of Mamane Lawali is preventing his client from making the trip to South Africa because of contractual issues with Accra Hearts of Oak.



Samuel Joel has denied these reports as he states that he will wish to see Mamane on the pitch again.



"I pushed this club on several attempts to get this boy treated after his injury before they started making hospital appointments after the 8th or the 9th week."



"Now we are in the 15th week and they are making noise that the agent and the player have refused to go for treatment. I have always been pushing them to treat this boy so why will we refuse to go for treatment. All the three hospital appointments they booked for the player, they didn't even give him an ordinary panadol. The player urgently needs treatment so how will I ask him not to go for treatment," he told Bright Kankam Boadu in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.