I can only play for Kotoko if AshantiGold lets me go- Latif Anabila

AshantiGold midfielder Latif Anabila has stated that he can only join Asante Kotoko if AshantiGold decides to ship him out.



Anabila has been one of the best Miners players of this season and has earned praise among the fans.



He has been heavily linked to Asante Kotoko and it was reported that the fans of the club wanted to buy him with their own money.



The skillful midfielder however revealed that he is concentrated on AshantiGold and will only leave if the club permits him.



“I am still a player of Ashgold and still on contract renewal negotiations but you can never say never in football,” he stated on Fox FM.



“I can only play for Kotoko if only Ashgold decides to let me leave”.



“I appreciate the recommendations from the supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, it is a motivation to me”.

