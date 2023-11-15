I can make over US$200k in a day – Berekum Chelsea CEO

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea, Bernard Amofa Jantuah has emphasised that he does not need politics to survive as he is already a self-made person.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Amofa who is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bantama Constituency added that he can easily make $200,000 as a private person.



“If I should leave my business and become an MP (Member of Parliament) how much will I earn in a month? Multiply it by a year or 8 years and see. It is not even up to US$200,000. That money I can make it in a day.



“As a sit here with I don’t want to say some things. I have a contract to supply gold to Dubai in which we are talking about millions of dollars. I can show you proof that will shock you,” he added.



Mr Jantuah who was highlighting his success as a businessman thus cautioned his critics emphasising that he does not need politics to survive.



Bernard Amofa Jantuah who is the bankroller of Berekum Chelsea contested the chairmanship position in the Bantama Constituency during the NPP’s internal elections of 2022.







GA/SARA





