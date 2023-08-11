I can do with Nations FC what I did with Bechem United - Kassim Mingle assures

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has expressed confidence in his abilities stating that he is prepared to elevate the newly promoted team to become title contenders.



Following his departure from Bechem United, where he effectively led the squad to consecutive third-place finishes, Mingle just accepted to take charge of Nations FC which recently gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League from the Division One League.



Speaking to Radio Gold Sports, the experienced coach reaffirmed his dedication to the fresh challenge:



“If you are a coach you don’t need to fear to move on and it is a new team. “When I went to Bechem United, they always struggled to escape relegation but I took the challenge and I went and I made them contenders for the league title.



“So as I have come here (Nations FC), I can do the same or better than what I did at Bechem United.”



Kassim Mingle’s unwavering determination and proven track record suggest a promising path ahead for Nations FC.



The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season begins in a few weeks with Nations FC set to play DReams FC in their opening match.