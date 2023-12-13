I can change Hearts of Oak's fortunes, they should appoint me - Abdul Bashiru

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Interim Hearts of Oak manager Abdul Bashiru has established that he has the qualities to turn around the club's fortunes.



Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, he expressed hopes of landing the job permanently.



"I sincerely hope to be appointed as Hearts of Oak's full-time head coach because, without a doubt, I am the coach with the ability to turn the fortunes of the club around," he said.



Hearts of Oak are currently having a challenging season as they sit 9th with 16 points after 14 games.



Abdul Bashiru was appointed as a stopgap coach to replace Dutch manager Martin Koopman. Bashiru has won just one of his five games in charge in all competitions losing three, including a defeat to lower-tier side Nania FC in the round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup.



Hearts of Oak are currently on a losing streak after back-to-back defeats against Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars.



