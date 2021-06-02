I built a house for my family with my first big contract- Ex. Kotoko goalkeeper

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Habib Mohammed, has said that he used his first big contract in his career to build a house for his family instead of living a luxurious life.



Habib made this revelation in an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Where Are They’ program with Ohene Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports.



According to him, he came from a poor background thus the decision to build a house instead of buying a car was his main priority.



Habib got the big move from Real Tamale United to Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.



“I bought a house with my first major contract from Real Tamale United to Asante Kotoko. I knew where I was coming from so I built a house for my family instead. I would say I never regretted playing football”.



Habib saw his blistering career plagued with injuries that prevented him from achieving his full potential.



He was one of the luckiest players to have stayed at Kotoko for a longer period despite his recurring injuries.



“I will say despite my injury woes I was able to stay at the club for more than two or three seasons. I would say I am very lucky and the only player to have stayed for that long”.



Habib Mohammed also urged his former side Real Tamale United to qualify for the Ghana Premier League this season.